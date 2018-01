Energy Transfer Sells Gas Compression Biz In $1.8B Deal

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer Equity LP and Energy Transfer Partners LP will sell their natural gas compression business to USA Compression Partners LP in a $1.8 billion deal guided by teams from Vinson & Elkins LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP, the companies announced Tuesday.



The Vinson & Elkins attorneys represented Austin, Texas-headquartered USAC in its deal to take over CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, according the statement, which said the transaction will expand the company’s operations into the Eagle Ford Shale,...

