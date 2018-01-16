Vistaprint Sent Anti-Gay Pamphlets On Eve Of Wedding: Suit

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- A recently married gay couple sued Vistaprint in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday, claiming that the custom printing company sent them copies of a pamphlet containing passages “equating their relationship to Satan’s temptation” rather than the wedding programs they had ordered.



Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg filed a complaint against Massachusetts-headquartered Vistaprint.com Inc., Vistaprint Corporate Solutions Inc. and parent company Cimpress USA Inc., asserting state law claims for discrimination, violation of constitutional rights and breach of contract.



In their complaint, the couple alleges that although the U.S....

