GSA Dinged For ‘Unnecessary’ Telecom Contracting Risks

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- In its rush to update telecommunications across the federal government, the U.S. General Services Administration has proceeded with nearly $9 million in agency support services without the requisite agreements between agencies, leaving it vulnerable to “unnecessary” contract oversight disputes, the GSA’s internal watchdog said Friday.



The GSA’s Office of Inspector General released a memorandum warning the agency about the provision of support services, without interagency agreements in place, by its Federal Acquisition Service under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program, a 15-year, $50 billion effort to update “mission-critical”...

