Self-Driving Tech Startup Pony.ai Raises $112M
Morningside Venture Capital and Legend Capital led the Series A funding round for the Silicon Valley-headquartered company, while Comcast Ventures, Polaris Capital Group and Silicon Valley Future Capital joined other investors in making contributions. In addition, Pony.ai received support from Sequoia China, the lead investor from the company’s seed round....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login