Self-Driving Tech Startup Pony.ai Raises $112M

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai on Tuesday said private equity firms and other investors contributed $112 million to the company’s most recent funding round as it looks to forge ahead with improvements on its self-driving technologies.

Morningside Venture Capital and Legend Capital led the Series A funding round for the Silicon Valley-headquartered company, while Comcast Ventures, Polaris Capital Group and Silicon Valley Future Capital joined other investors in making contributions. In addition, Pony.ai received support from Sequoia China, the lead investor from the company’s seed round....
