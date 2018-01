McDonald's Delayed NLRB Case But Won't Be Reprimanded

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge chided McDonald’s for delaying a case, which accuses the company and its franchisees of anti-union activity, while it appeals an order that it produce a report a month ahead of its expert’s testimony, but nonetheless rejected the NLRB general counsel’s request that the expert be barred from testifying.



Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito, who is overseeing a massive case over whether McDonald’s USA LLC and its franchisees are joint employers of certain workers, said Friday that McDonald’s purposely delayed presenting...

