Bergen County Prosecutor Confirmed As NJ Attorney General

Law360, Trenton (January 16, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Tuesday confirmed Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal, a onetime attorney with Howrey LLP, to serve as the state's next attorney general, with lawmakers hailing him as an exceptional man who will do an amazing job for the Garden State.



Less than an hour after the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination, the full Senate unanimously approved Grewal as the first cabinet member in the administration of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who was sworn into office earlier in the day.



A former...

