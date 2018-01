Hogan Lovells Brings Aboard Baker Botts LNG Pro

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells said Tuesday that it's boosted its energy project development practice with a former Baker Botts LLP partner who specializes in liquefied natural gas project development.



Kevin Keenan, who spent the previous 9 ½ years at Baker Botts and recently served as that firm's deputy head of global projects, said he joined Hogan Lovells in its Houston office on Jan. 2. He called the decision to swap firms a “platform move,” saying Hogan Lovells' global reach dovetailed with the global diversity of LNG clients....

To view the full article, register now.