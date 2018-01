Apply McDonnell To Guinean Law, Ex-Minister Tells 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- A former Guinea mining minister convicted last year of money laundering told the Second Circuit on Monday that U.S. prosecutors trampled his constitutional rights by not applying the limited definition of bribery in the Supreme Court's McDonnell decision.



Mahmoud Thiam, former Minister of Mines and Geology for the Republic of Guinea, is seeking to overturn May convictions on charges of transacting in criminally derived property and money laundering. Thiam was accused of taking $8.5 million in bribes for facilitating mining deals for Chinese companies in violation...

