Pipeline Co. In Ch. 11 Duel With Texas Creditor, Receiver

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 10:55 PM EST) -- Dueling Chapter 11 bankruptcies have been filed for oil company First River Energy LLC in the Delaware and Texas bankruptcy courts by the debtor and a court-appointed receiver, respectively, setting up an early clash that will determine the course of the debtor’s restructuring.



First River filed its Chapter 11 petition in Delaware on Friday at 3:34 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, while receiver Raymond W. Battaglia filed his own petition in Texas the same day, at 4:06 p.m. EST.



Battaglia was appointed Friday morning by the judge...

