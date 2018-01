Nez Perce Tell 9th Circ. Water Release Order Is Sound

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- The Nez Perce Tribe told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that a lower court’s determination that the government must boost water releases and monitoring at a series of dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers to protect salmon and steelhead was correct, arguing the order was necessary and lawful.



The tribe asked the appeals court to affirm an injunction from last April that supported Oregon and the National Wildlife Federation, and said the government must increase releases over spillways at eight dams in the Federal Columbia...

To view the full article, register now.