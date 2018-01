FCC's Pai Floats $500M Rural Broadband Funding Plan

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced a proposal Tuesday, with few public details, that would pump more than $500 million into small rural broadband carriers and local cooperatives in order to bolster rural high-speed broadband deployment, while also imposing new anti-abuse rules.



The FCC’s Republican chief issued a two-paragraph announcement stating that he had shared a proposed order on the plan with his fellow commissioners that, if adopted, would provide more than $500 million for rural broadband, impose “strong new rules to prevent abuse of...

