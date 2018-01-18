Key Takeaways From FTC’s VTech Privacy Enforcement

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 11:56 AM EST) -- On Jan. 8, the Federal Trade Commission settled allegations with VTech, an electronic toy-maker, for violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and for failing to use reasonable and appropriate data security measures to protect its customers’ personal information. The enforcement action, resulting in fines of over $650,000, is the latest reminder that companies can expect the consumer protection agency to closely scrutinize the privacy and cybersecurity protections in the connected devices and platforms that make up the internet of things.



The FTC’s complaint alleged that...

To view the full article, register now.