Forever 21 Dodges Discovery, Gets Tax Class Action Tossed

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- Forever 21 dodged a class action Tuesday after a New York federal judge ruled a putative class was not entitled to discover whether the retailer had paid collected tax revenue to the state, dismissing their suit.



Submitting a refund request to the state’s tax commission is the sole remedy that state law avails for consumers, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet held. The collection of sales taxes is a ministerial act, Judge Sweet reasoned, and once collected, a merchant’s duty ends, leaving taxpayers with recourse against...

To view the full article, register now.