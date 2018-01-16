Texas Court Affirms Atty Suspension Over Client Soliciting

By Emma Cueto

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Texas state appellate court upheld a two-year suspension against an attorney accused of improperly soliciting clients, ruling that the lower court had used the correct standard of evidence when evaluating the case.

The court rejected attorney Jesus E. Tirrez’s arguments that the disciplinary proceedings against him were quasi-criminal and thus required a higher evidentiary standard, that the witness against him was not credible and that Chief Disciplinary Counsel Linda A. Acevedo lied to the court.

“There is no Texas authority supporting Tirrez’s assertion that due...
