Texas Court Orders Unsealing Of Settlements In Fire Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- A Texas state appellate court has ruled that a man injured in a factory fire must turn over the settlement agreements he reached with some of the parties he sued, although the judges were divided on the reasons for the order.



In granting a writ of mandamus to the lower court, the panel concluded Friday that Ralph Figgs must comply with the discovery request from defendant GreCon Inc. One judge on the three-member panel ruled that Figgs had not objected to the request within the allotted...

