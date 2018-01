NJR Files FERC Application For Talen Energy Pipeline In Pa.

Law360, Philadelphia (January 16, 2018, 10:49 PM EST) -- New Jersey Resources unit Adelphia Gateway LLC hopes to have an 84-mile former oil pipeline in Pennsylvania it is acquiring from a Talen Energy Corp. subsidiary transporting natural gas by the first half of 2019, the company said in an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week.



Adelphia detailed its plans to convert the southern 50-mile portion of the pipeline to deliver natural gas to the greater Philadelphia region, emphasizing that some construction would be necessary.



The company announced in November that it would pay...

