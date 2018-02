Sports Personal Injury Cases To Watch

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 2:04 PM EST) -- Whether to athletes on the field or fans filing into stadiums, injuries are often a major part of sports, leading to an abundance of litigation for the sports industry from concussion suits to ones over injuries from errant foul balls at baseball games.



Here, Law360 takes a closer look at some of the major personal injury and tort litigation that could have an impact on the sports industry this year.



NHL Concussion Litigation



Perhaps the most significant concussion case since the litigation against the NFL is...

To view the full article, register now.