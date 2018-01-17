Expert Analysis

3-D Printing, ITAR Issues Not At High Court — Yet

By Kelsey Wilbanks January 17, 2018, 12:56 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 12:56 PM EST) -- Defense Distributed is a case that commands intense scrutiny because of the intersection between 3-D printing and regulations on the export of defense articles and services, including technical data. 3-D printing technology (more formally known as “additive manufacturing”) is rapidly becoming mainstream. The operator of a 3-D printer can “print” — in this context, actually manufacturing a tangible, three-dimensional product — using a computer-aided design (CAD) file. As 3-D printing technology and systems improve, courts are grappling with how to regulate the flow of 3-D printing...
