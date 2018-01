NJ Gov. Murphy Signs Equal Pay Order In First Official Act

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- In his first official move after being sworn in Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made good on a campaign promise to promote equal pay for women by banning public employers from using job applicants’ salary histories as a hiring consideration.



Executive Order No. 1 prohibits state agencies and offices from asking employment candidates their past wage history or investigating their prior salaries, a move the Democratic governor says would ensure that state employees receive salaries that are commensurate with their skills, qualifications and experience....

