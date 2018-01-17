Public Interest Groups File Early Net Neutrality Challenges

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:23 PM EST) -- A handful of public interest groups, including Mozilla Corp. and Public Knowledge, on Tuesday filed challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s Restoring Internet Freedom order pending the final publication of the document.



In separate protective petitions the policy groups, along with Free Press, the Open Technology Institute and attorneys general from 21 states and the District of Columbia, asked federal courts to nullify the recent decision that rolled back Obama-era protections mandating that internet service providers treat all web traffic equally. The groups said they are...

To view the full article, register now.