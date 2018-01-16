Simpson Thacher Guides Close Of $2.7B Morgan Stanley Fund

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley’s property investment arm said Tuesday that it has closed a $2.7 billion global real estate funding round on the heels of the expiration of its 2015 fund.

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing brought in $2.7 billion to establish the North Haven Real Estate Fund IX Global, which will fund global real estate investment. The fund is the successor to the 2015 fund, North Haven Real Estate Fund VIII Global, which raised $1.7 billion.

A Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
