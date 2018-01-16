Simpson Thacher Guides Close Of $2.7B Morgan Stanley Fund
Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing brought in $2.7 billion to establish the North Haven Real Estate Fund IX Global, which will fund global real estate investment. The fund is the successor to the 2015 fund, North Haven Real Estate Fund VIII Global, which raised $1.7 billion.
A Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
