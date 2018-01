Mass. Fed. Judge Bemoans 'Megatrials' As Resource Drain

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday criticized the increasing phenomenon of monthslong “megatrials” that clog up courts and drain resources from taxpayers and defendants alike, and refused to reconsider time limits in an upcoming bribery trial of former employees of proxy solicitation firm Georgeson.



U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns reiterated his critiques of trials “measured in months rather than weeks” that he also raised in a case against former pharmacist Glenn Chin over his role in a fatal meningitis outbreak.



Megatrials drain the court’s resources,...

