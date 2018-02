Football Fights: A Year In NFL Trademark Battles

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- With Super Bowl LII set to kick off in Minnesota on Sunday, here's a quick recap of the National Football League's busy year at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board since the last "big game," featuring collegiate "Buccaneers," Las Vegas-related movie quotes and, as always, "The 12th Man."



Buc Battle



In a battle of professional versus college football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lodged an opposition in February against a local state college that uses the same name.



Florida SouthWestern State College, which relaunched its sports program...

