Mo. Court Affirms OBGYN's Win In Miscarriage Case

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 10:12 PM EST) -- The Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a jury’s finding that a clinic did not cause wrongful death when a woman who had an IUD left inside her abdomen for years experienced three miscarriages, finding no error with the admission of evidence from chromosomal tests done of the clinic’s volition.



Plaintiffs Stephanie and Jared Carr were not able to convince a jury in 2016 that Ferrell-Duncan OBGYN Clinic was liable for wrongful death in connection with the three miscarriages between in 2009 and 2011 after...

