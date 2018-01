Immigration Key Sticking Point As Gov't Shutdown Looms

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 8:17 PM EST) -- After talks fell apart last week on a legislative fix for participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, immigration policy has become a flashpoint between Congress and the White House that could lead to a federal government shutdown this weekend.



Legislation to address the legal status of so-called Dreamers has added to the already-sticky debate surrounding government funding, and members of both parties have not been able to arrive at an agreement that would keep the government open past Friday, when a continuing resolution...

