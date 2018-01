Foreign Trader Fails To Boot SEC Attys Over Privileged Docs

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 10:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Tuesday refused to disqualify the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s trial team for looking at privileged documents from a foreign day-trading firm accused of manipulative trading, finding there was a danger the motion to boot the lawyers had been “tactically motivated.”



U.S. District Judge Denise Cote denied Avalon FA Ltd.’s motion to disqualify the SEC lawyers working on the case, finding that the SEC hadn’t broken any laws and that its lawyers had acted appropriately when they discovered they had been...

