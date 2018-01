Breitburn Shareholders Face Pushback Over Co.'s Valuation

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Looking to confirm a proposed Chapter 11 reorganization plan, attorneys for Breitburn Energy Partners LP fought Tuesday to demonstrate that a committee of shareholders are using flawed methods to calculate what the oil and gas company is worth and is overestimating by about $2 billion.



For a third day, counsel for Breitburn put on evidence in a New York bankruptcy court in an effort to justify asset valuations underpinning a restructuring plan that leaves equity holders without any recovery and potentially vulnerable to having to pay...

