Greenberg Traurig Faces DQ Bid By Onetime Vet-Led Client

Law360, Miami (January 17, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Florida-based government contractor National Sourcing Inc. asked a court Tuesday to disqualify Greenberg Traurig PA from representing a subcontractor and others because of the firm's previous work for NSI, a disabled veteran-owned company.



In a motion filed in the Middle District of Florida, NSI and its president, Pedro Valdez, said the court should bar Greenberg Traurig from representing defendants Stephen Bracciale, Angelus Tam and Tam's company, subcontractor Tek Source USA Inc., because of the firm's previous work for NSI.



“It would be irreparably harmful to allow this...

