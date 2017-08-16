Greenberg Traurig Faces DQ Bid By Onetime Vet-Led Client
In a motion filed in the Middle District of Florida, NSI and its president, Pedro Valdez, said the court should bar Greenberg Traurig from representing defendants Stephen Bracciale, Angelus Tam and Tam's company, subcontractor Tek Source USA Inc., because of the firm's previous work for NSI.
“It would be irreparably harmful to allow this...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login