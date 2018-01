Cherokees Tell 10th Circ. Feds Need Consent To Transfer Land

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma urged the Tenth Circuit Tuesday to back an order barring the federal government from taking former reservation land into trust for another tribe, arguing a lower court was right to say the U.S. Department of the Interior shouldn’t have done so without the nation’s consent.



In May, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White enjoined the Interior Department from taking a 76-acre parcel of land into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma for the use of the...

To view the full article, register now.