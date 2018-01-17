Deals Rumor Mill: CBS, J&J, Weinstein Co.

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Shari Redstone isn't backing down from her move to merge CBS Corp. with Viacom Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. According to the Journal's anonymous sources, Redstone wants some fresh blood on the company board and will bid to replace several members at a May annual meeting to that end. The Journal's sources detail that the news comes after Redstone courted CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves last month to start merger talks. The news also comes after anonymous sources told Reuters Friday that the companies...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular