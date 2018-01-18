Deals Rumor Mill: CBS, FirstCaribbean, Boeing

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 10:03 PM EST) -- While CBS Corp.’s top executive Leslie Moonves isn’t completely against a deal to merge with Viacom Inc., Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that he’s eyeing other alternatives amid a rush of deals in the industry. According to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources, CBS informally talked shop with Verizon Communications Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. While Reuters last week reported that Viacom and CBS weren’t discussing a merger, reports flew Wednesday that CBS Vice Chair Shari Redstone was pushing deals talks. To that end, Redstone is vying for some...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular