Banks Seek Quick Victory In Fees Suit Against RICO Accuser

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- Six banks that sued a trucking firm and its president for $250,000 in legal fees they say they incurred as a result of the business’s racketeering suit against them asked a New York federal judge on Tuesday to rule in their favor before they have to incur the costs of discovery.



PNC Bank NA, Wells Fargo Bank NA and several other financial firms managed to defeat Dana Transport Inc. and its founder Ronald Dana’s effort to dismiss their suit in September. Now they are asking the...

To view the full article, register now.