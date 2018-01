FCC, Cos. Urge Justices To Pass On Junk Fax Rule Review

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission and companies including Anda and Staples told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that a lower court had correctly axed a commission rule requiring opt-out notices on solicited faxes and argued that having the high court review that determination would offer little benefit to anyone.



In a pair of opposition briefs, the FCC and a group of companies that have been sued for allegedly failing to place opt-out notices on solicited faxes rallied against a September petition filed by a group of...

