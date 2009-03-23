Nutmeg's Problems Were Extensive, SEC Accountant Testifies

By Lauraann Wood

Law360, Chicago (January 16, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official who helped examine defunct investment adviser The Nutmeg Group LLC’s investment records said Tuesday he’d never seen as many systemic problems with a newly registered entity as he found in Nutmeg.

During the first day of an Illinois federal bench trial against company owner Randall Goulding over allegations he and his son David misrepresented investment fund values, misappropriated fund proceeds and kept poor financial records, SEC accountant Paul Bielskis testified the commission found commingled funds along with unsubstantiated marketing...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Securities And Exchange Commission v. The Nutmeg Group, LLC et al


Case Number

1:09-cv-01775

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Judge

Honorable Jeffrey T. Gilbert

Date Filed

March 23, 2009

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular