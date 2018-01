Barclays Forex Boss Charged With Defrauding HP

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:19 PM EST) -- The former head of foreign currency exchange trading for a Barclays PLC unit’s New York office has been charged with fraud and conspiracy for a purported scheme to defraud Hewlett-Packard Co. out of millions of dollars by manipulating the market for foreign exchange options, federal prosecutors said late Tuesday.



Robert Bogucki, 45, of East Setauket, New York, is accused of leading a so-called front-running scheme related to HP’s 2011 purchase of enterprise software company Autonomy Corp. PLC, by depressing the value of U.S. dollar to British...

To view the full article, register now.