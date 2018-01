Utah Law Can't Restrain Fed. Tax Collection, 10th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. government appealed to the Tenth Circuit on Tuesday, after a Utah federal court knocked down its bid to collect approximately $1.5 million in estate taxes from the heirs of a hotel and casino operator in Nevada.



The Utah district court had ruled that the U.S. government, as a third-party beneficiary in the estate’s agreement to distribute assets, was bound by a six-year time limit on contract claims under state law. However, the government said in a court filing that the court should have instead...

To view the full article, register now.