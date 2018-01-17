Scarinci Hollenbeck Nabs Cybersecurity, Employment Vet

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC added a former Eaton & Van Winkle LLP partner on Wednesday who brings years of experience working across a variety of practice areas, including cybersecurity and privacy, employment and securities.



Paul A. Lieberman will work from Scarinci Hollenbeck's Red Bank, New Jersey, and Manhattan offices. He has 30 years of experience in litigation involving the financial services sector and cybersecurity and privacy concerns and also advises clients on the implementation of cybersecurity training and procedures.



“[T]he ability to both have a local presence...

