CAS OKs Lao Toyota Football Club For 2018 Asian Cup

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- International sport’s top court on Wednesday overturned a ban against the Lao Toyota Football Club for match-fixing, reinstating it in a regional tournament even as many of its former players remain banned from ever playing again.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared the Laotian soccer team to compete in the 2018 Asian Football Confederation Cup tournament, a regional competition of the best club teams from Asia and Australia.



The Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS upheld the club’s appeal challenging the Dec. 14 decision by the AFC following...

