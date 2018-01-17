Cyberthreat Manager Closes $40M Google-Backed Financing

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- Cyberthreat management company Anomali on Wednesday said it closed a $40 million funding round after eager investment from a Lumia Capital-led trove of investment and venture capital firms, including an arm of Google Inc.'s parent company Alphabet Inc.



Wednesday’s announcement details that GV, formerly Google Ventures, and the venture capital arm of Australian telecom Telstra Corp. Ltd. contributed to the funding round as did fellow venture capital firms Sozo Ventures, General Catalyst and IVP, as well as investment manager Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and investment firm Paladin Capital...

