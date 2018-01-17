Cyberthreat Manager Closes $40M Google-Backed Financing

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- Cyberthreat management company Anomali on Wednesday said it closed a $40 million funding round after eager investment from a Lumia Capital-led trove of investment and venture capital firms, including an arm of Google Inc.'s parent company Alphabet Inc.

Wednesday’s announcement details that GV, formerly Google Ventures, and the venture capital arm of Australian telecom Telstra Corp. Ltd. contributed to the funding round as did fellow venture capital firms Sozo Ventures, General Catalyst and IVP, as well as investment manager Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and investment firm Paladin Capital...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular