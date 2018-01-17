Nelson Mullins Adds Ex-Fragomen Atty To Immigration Group

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:42 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP said it has recently added a former Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP immigration attorney as of counsel to its Atlanta office.



Youngwook "Christian" Park brings with him eight years of experience in advising clients on business immigration matters, according to Nelson Mullins' Jan. 8 statement.



“The cost of doing business and maintaining an immigration program has gotten higher with the new administration,” Park told Law360 on Wednesday. “Our practice group is recognized for its ability to advise employers — whether it...

