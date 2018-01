NJ High Court Won't Hear Med Mal Suit Over Injections

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:53 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has refused to disturb a lower appellate ruling that a medical malpractice suit over allegedly botched epidural injections was properly tossed because the patient did not submit a valid expert opinion, according to an order made public Wednesday.



In the order, dated Jan. 12, the high court refused a petition to review the dismissal of Diana Dasent's suit alleging Dr. Todd Koppel; his practice group, Garden State Pain Management; and Clifton Surgery Center negligently performed epidural injections in her neck that...

