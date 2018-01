Bill Seeks Broadband Conduits For Govt.-Funded Roads

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- A pair of House lawmakers took another stab Wednesday at legislation that would require all roads that get federal funding to include a “conduit” for fiber-optic cable, allowing the expansion of broadband without having to dig up the road.



Reps. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., and David B. McKinley, R-W.V., announced the introduction of the Broadband Conduit Deployment Act of 2018, the latest attempt at “dig once” legislation that would require the inclusion in federally funded roads of broadband conduits, meaning plastic pipes that can house fiber-optic...

