MGM Wants Fees After Magazine's 'Baseless' Trademark Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- MGM Studios is demanding to have its legal bills repaid after a beating a “baseless” trademark lawsuit filed over the brief appearance of a sports magazine in a movie, saying the case “never should have been prosecuted, much less filed.”



The strongly worded filing came a month after a federal judge tossed out the lawsuit filed by a youth sports magazine called The Sporting Times, which claimed its trademark rights had been violated by the fleeting appearance of a magazine of the same name in the...

