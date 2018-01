J&J Unit Can't Nix FCA Suit Over Hip Implants Yet

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday nixed a bid from Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. to escape a revised version of a suit alleging they indirectly submitted false claims to the government for faulty hip replacement devices.



In a text order, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin denied without prejudice a request to dismiss allegations that the companies violated the federal and New York false claims acts by misrepresenting the safety of DePuy's Pinnacle metal-on-metal device used in hip replacements,...

To view the full article, register now.