NJ Justices Won't Review Sony's Win In Exploding TV Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 5:45 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has affirmed Sony Electronics Inc.’s trial victory in a suit over a purportedly combustible television, declining to review an appellate court’s finding that there was no evidence of juror bias, according to an order released Wednesday.



The high court's decision, dated Jan. 12, ended the appeals made pro se by plaintiff William Rumbas, one of the litigants an Atlantic County, New Jersey, jury ruled against in a case alleging that his defective Sony television burst into flames and destroyed his and...

