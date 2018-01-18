FCC Chief Prods Broadcasters To Put Out Blue Alerts

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- Local broadcasters should begin transmitting recently adopted police safety alerts to viewing and listening audiences as soon as possible, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday.

The newly instated Blue Alerts code, which functions much like an Amber Alert for missing children, is key to mitigating threats to law enforcement officials, Pai said at a panel event hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington.

“As with weather and Amber Alerts, broadcasters can choose whether to transmit the Blue Alerts they receive over the...
