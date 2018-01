Meaning Of Money Key In $13M High Court Stock Options Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- Statutory interpretation and congressional intent will play a pivotal role in a U.S. Supreme Court appeal over whether $13.3 million in stock options given to employees of a Canadian railroad company is taxable compensation, a case that will see the justices delve into what exactly constitutes “money remuneration.”



Last week the nation’s top court granted a writ of certiorari to review a Seventh Circuit opinion that found stock options given to employees of the Canadian National Railway Co.’s U.S. subsidiaries were taxable. Both the company and the...

