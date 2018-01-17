Analysts Slam Report Linking Immigrants To Terrorism

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- A new joint report by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security that links immigrants to terrorism convictions has come under fire for what data analysts call misleading findings.

The study, commissioned as part of President Donald Trump’s March executive order aimed at preventing terror attacks and published Tuesday, states that 73 percent of individuals convicted of "international terrorism or terrorism-related charges" in the U.S. between Sept. 11, 2001, and the end of 2016 were foreigners.

Edward O’Callaghan, a principal deputy attorney general in the DOJ's national...
