GAO Backs Protest Over 1 Award In $1.6B DHS Cloud Deal

Law360, Nashville (January 17, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office in a decision made public Wednesday partially sustained a protest filed against one of the awardees in a U.S. Department of Homeland Security cloud computing deal worth up to $1.6 billion, ruling the vendor had been given an unfair advantage in bidding.



While rejecting most of Red River Computer Co. Inc.’s arguments against the contract awarded to Knight Point Systems LLC, the GAO sustained Red River’s argument that Knight Point had used an unfair pricing model to help it win a slot...

