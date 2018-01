Nursing Home Patient’s Family Can’t Revive Axed Jury Win

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a trial judge’s decision to overturn a jury verdict in favor of the son of an elderly woman who allegedly died because of a nursing home’s negligence, saying the plaintiff's medical expert’s opinion was contradicted by the evidence.



In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge panel for the Third District Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s decision to set aside a jury’s verdict in favor of Robert Siegel in a suit accusing Cross Gardens Care Center LLC of providing...

